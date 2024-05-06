Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $293,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 18.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 28.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,359 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.9 %

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $9.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.64. The stock had a trading volume of 770,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,241. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

