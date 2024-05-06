Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0789 on Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $72.95 million and $4,142.31 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08197515 USD and is down -12.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $14,016.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

