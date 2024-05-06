Ventures Lllp Link Sells 2,730 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $59,732.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,989,048.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Lllp Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,830 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $137,556.20.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $52,695.04.

On Friday, April 12th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 109 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,180.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 130 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $2,610.40.

On Friday, March 15th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 49,683 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $898,765.47.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $1,778,902.06.

On Monday, March 11th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $180,071.43.

On Monday, February 26th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $101,753.17.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ventures Lllp Link sold 578 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $9,600.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 536,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,279. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $731.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EVER shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

