National Bankshares Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$11.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.25.

Shares of TSE:CS traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.26. 1,447,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,972. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.85. The firm has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. 15.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

