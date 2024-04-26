Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.70), Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.5 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.71. 2,869,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,748. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

