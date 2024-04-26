The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Roth Mkm

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.81.

Shares of HIG traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.09. 1,359,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,985. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,501 shares of company stock worth $10,141,126. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

