Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. 12,667,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,740,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

