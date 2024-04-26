Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Mistras Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mistras Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mistras Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $273.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.65. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $182.07 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

