Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.24. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.63 billion.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.86.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$70.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.61. The stock has a market cap of C$16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.43 and a twelve month high of C$78.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

