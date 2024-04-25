Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 1,275 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 211,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,976 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA traded down $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $106.18. 2,793,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,587. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

Read Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.