Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Short Interest Update

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 7,025.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGSS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,159. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

Get Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 1,443.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,578 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify potential business combination targets in the transportation sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.