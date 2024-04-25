Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $85,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.89. The stock had a trading volume of 132,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.