FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

FAT Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FATBP remained flat at $14.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

