Ripio Credit Network Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $510.84 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011460 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001471 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,639.05 or 0.99987451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011740 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007734 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00099966 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

