National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.71

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 24178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

National Beverage Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in National Beverage by 11.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 9.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.