National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.71

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 24178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.84.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in National Beverage by 11.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 9.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
