National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.71

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 24178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

National Beverage Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in National Beverage by 11.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 9.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.