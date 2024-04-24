NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 2.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.12. 16,243,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 55,542,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

