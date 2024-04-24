BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.51

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.51 and last traded at $92.09, with a volume of 64555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.22.

BOK Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 214.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

