Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 162,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 49,388 shares.The stock last traded at $31.75 and had previously closed at $31.68.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

