Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00035100 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000684 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.