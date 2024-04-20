Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $178,126,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.20. 23,185,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,281,957. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

