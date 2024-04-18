Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Trading Up 52.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,808,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.35. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

