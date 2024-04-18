OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 122 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.67. The company had a trading volume of 678,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,708. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $195.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.86 and a 200-day moving average of $280.69.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

