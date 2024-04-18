Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 6,263 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 233.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.13. The company had a trading volume of 66,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,778. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day moving average is $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

