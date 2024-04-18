Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Position Decreased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Doximity by 177.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after acquiring an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 10.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,363 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,518,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Doximity by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 215,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.17. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

