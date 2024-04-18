Morgan Stanley Raises United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $80.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. NWI Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 69.6% in the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 89,106 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 145.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.