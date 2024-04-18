Insider Buying: Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN) Insider Acquires A$45,000.00 in Stock

Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bamborough bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($29,032.26).

Saturn Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Saturn Metals Company Profile

Saturn Metals Limited engages in the exploration for precious metals in Australia. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Apollo Hill project that comprises 29 prospective gold exploration and prospective licenses covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers, including two mining leases and twelve water exploration leases located in Western Australia; and the West Wyalong Gold project that consists of 91km2 brownfield exploration tenements located in the Wagga Wagga.

