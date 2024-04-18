Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.36.

Li Auto Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.73 on Monday. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Li Auto will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 7.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

