Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 117 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 210,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 45,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.87.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $271.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

