Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,070.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,067.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $961.32. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $646.38 and a one year high of $1,149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $52.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

