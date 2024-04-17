IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.48) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday.
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.
