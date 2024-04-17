IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.48) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of IntegraFin stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 291 ($3.62). 169,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,712. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 312.40 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £964.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,936.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

