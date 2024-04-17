United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUMA. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUMA

About Humacyte

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.