iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after buying an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

