Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/10/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after buying an additional 32,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after buying an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,468,000 after buying an additional 745,919 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

