X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Declares Dividend of $0.89 (NASDAQ:USOI)

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8915 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.0 %

USOI opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $85.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USOI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

