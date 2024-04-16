Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.26 Million Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.84% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 138,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0663 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

