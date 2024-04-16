MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 171.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 27.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

