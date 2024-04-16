Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,858 shares of company stock worth $2,153,845 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANDE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Andersons Stock Down 0.2 %

ANDE opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

