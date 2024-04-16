SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.28.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $322.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 103,293 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

