Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance
SBIGY stock remained flat at $5.04 during midday trading on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.
About Sabre Insurance Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Insurance Group
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.