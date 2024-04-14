Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $8.14 on Friday, hitting $529.94. 940,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,351. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $531.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

