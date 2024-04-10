First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

FCAP stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 28.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

