Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Down 20%

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 194,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 262,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -2.17.

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

