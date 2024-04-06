Insider Selling: Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Major Shareholder Sells $12,179.20 in Stock

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $12,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First City Investment Group, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08.

On Wednesday, March 20th, First City Investment Group, L sold 565 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $9,424.20.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

MDV opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is -80.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial during the first quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Modiv Industrial by 21.3% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

See Also

