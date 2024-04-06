Insider Selling: Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Major Shareholder Sells $12,179.20 in Stock

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $12,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
First City Investment Group, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, First City Investment Group, L sold 565 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $9,424.20.
Modiv Industrial Stock Performance
MDV opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.12.
Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is -80.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Modiv Industrial during the first quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Modiv Industrial by 21.3% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
Modiv Industrial Company Profile
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
