Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. 485,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,322,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

