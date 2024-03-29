Short Interest in EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Decreases By 36.6%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 29th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
EML Payments Stock Performance
EML Payments stock remained flat at $0.77 during trading on Friday. EML Payments has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.
EML Payments Company Profile
