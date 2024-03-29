Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Increases By 1,700.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UMGP remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. Universal Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

