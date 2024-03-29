Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Increases By 1,700.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UMGP remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. Universal Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
