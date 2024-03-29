Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $10.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

