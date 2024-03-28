CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $327.65 and last traded at $325.35. 524,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,960,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.25.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.08 and its 200 day moving average is $247.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.16, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

