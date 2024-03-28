FLC Capital Advisors Sells 138 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,365. The company has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

