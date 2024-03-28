M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading Up 5.9%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.21 and last traded at $138.02. Approximately 133,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 262,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.30.

MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

